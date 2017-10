Oct 27 (Reuters) - NAGA GROUP AG:

* PUBLISHES DETAILS OF THE PLANNED TOKEN SALE: TOKEN SALE VOLUME OF UP TO 220 MILLION USD IS TARGETED.

* ‍TOKEN SALE WILL TAKE PLACE IN Q4 OF 2017​

‍PLANS TO GENERATE 400 MILLION NGC TOGETHER WITH EXTERNAL PARTNERS, TO OFFER 55% THEREOF TO INTERESTED PARTIES​