Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Ltd:

* NAGARJUNA OIL REFINERY LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID BPCL IN RACE FOR NAGARJUNA OIL REFINERY

* BHARAT PETROLEUM IS ONE OF THE POTENTIAL INVESTOR FOR NAGARJUNA OIL CORP LTD