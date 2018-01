Jan 17 (Reuters) - NAHL Group Plc:

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31 ‍GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO TRADE WELL, IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATION​

* ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FY17 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF BOARD EXPECTATIONS​