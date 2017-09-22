BRIEF-Nam Tai Property Inc announces director departure

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nam Tai Property Inc

* Nam Tai Property Inc announces director departure

* Nam Tai Property Inc - Company has agreed to terminate Chu’s position on board effective September 22, 2017

* Nam Tai Property - ‍Member of board Charles Chu tendered resignation in connection with unresolved questions concerning Chu’s personal matters

* Nam Tai Property - Reviewing matter related to Chu, will take action if it determines that there has been any infraction or company was otherwise harmed​