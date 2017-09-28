BRIEF-Nameson holdings announces acquisition of V. SUCCESS

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nameson Holdings Ltd

* Unit and Wong Ting Chung as vendor entered into share transfer agreement

* Nameson Group to acquire sale shares held by Wong Ting Chung representing entire issued share capital in V. Success, at consideration of HK$550 million

* Vendor agreed to provide profit guarantee to effect that consol net profits (after tax) of v. Success group, for fy will be no less than hk$66 million

* If V. Success group fails achieve profit guaranteed, vendor shall pay purchaser compensation equivalent to 8.33 times of shortfall amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: