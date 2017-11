Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd

* ‍Expected that revenue for six months ended 30 september 2017 may record a substantial increase of 180%​

* Expected result due to ‍decrease in profit arising from change in fair value of convertible bond of company​

* ‍Gross profit for six months expected to increase by approximately 118% to approximately hk$18.5 million​