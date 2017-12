Dec 26 (Reuters) - Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT WITH JAPAN'S LAWSON THAT ALLOWS NANJING CENTRAL EMPORIUM TO USE LAWSON'S BRAND TO SET UP CONVENIENCE STORES IN ANHUI PROVINCE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BQJiyM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)