Nov 24 (Reuters) - NanJing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 30 million yuan to set up wholly owned Changzhou unit and 20 million yuan to set up wholly owned Taizhou unit as well as two branches in Zhenjiang and Lianyungang for regional distribution network construction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SCsMtg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)