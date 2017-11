BRIEF-Nanobiotix presented new clinical and pre-clinical data confirming NBTXR3's significant potential role in Immuno-Oncology

Nov 13 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX PRESENTED NEW CLINICAL AND PRE-CLINICAL DATA CONFIRMING NBTXR3‘S SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL ROLE IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AT SITC ANNUAL MEETING

* ‍PATIENTS TREATED WITH NBTXR3 AND RADIOTHERAPY SHOW A MARKED INCREASE OF PD1 AND CD8 INFILTRATION​

* ‍NBTXR3 ACTIVATED BY RADIOTHERAPY INDUCES SIGNIFICANT ADAPTIVE IMMUNE PATTERN VERSUS RADIOTHERAPY ALONE IN PATIENTS WITH SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA​

* ‍STRONG DATA TO SUPPORT RATIONAL FOR UPCOMING CLINICAL TRIAL IN COMBINATION WITH CHECK POINT INHIBITORS​

* ‍PRECLINICAL DATA ON DIFFERENT ANIMAL MODELS CONFIRM BROAD POTENTIAL OF NBTXR3 AS A PRIMER OF IMMUNE RESPONSE​