BRIEF-Nanobiotix Presents Data From Phase I/II Liver Cancers Trial Of NBTXR3

Jan 22 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX PRESENTS FIRST PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE I/II LIVER CANCERS TRIAL OF NBTXR3 AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY GASTROINTESTINAL ANNUAL MEETING

* VERY GOOD SAFETY PROFILE WITH NO AES AND SAES RELATED TO NBTXR3

* THIRD INDICATION IN GLOBAL NBTXR3 DEVELOPMENT CONFIRMING TRANSFERABILITY ACROSS DIFFERENT CANCERS

* ‍COMPLETE RESPONSE ACHIEVED IN 3 OUT OF 7 PATIENTS EVALUABLE​

‍PARTIAL RESPONSE ACHIEVED IN 3 OUT OF 7