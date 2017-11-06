FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nanocarrier signs exclusive agreement with VBL Therapeutics for VB-111 in Japan
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
World
Trump lauds Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 6, 2017 / 2:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nanocarrier signs exclusive agreement with VBL Therapeutics for VB-111 in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - NanoCarrier Co Ltd

* Says co signs an exclusive license agreement with VBL Therapeutics, for the development, commercialization, and supply of ofranergene obadenovec (“VB-111”) in Japan

* Under terms of the agreement, VBL Therapeutics will supply the co with VB-111, and the co will be responsible for all regulatory and other clinical activities necessary for commercialization in Japan

* Says VBL Therapeutics will receive up-front payment of $15 million, development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales from the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ervaY6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.