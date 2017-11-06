BRIEF-Nanocarrier signs exclusive agreement with VBL Therapeutics for VB-111 in Japan

Nov 6 (Reuters) - NanoCarrier Co Ltd

* Says co signs an exclusive license agreement with VBL Therapeutics, for the development, commercialization, and supply of ofranergene obadenovec (“VB-111”) in Japan

* Under terms of the agreement, VBL Therapeutics will supply the co with VB-111, and the co will be responsible for all regulatory and other clinical activities necessary for commercialization in Japan

* Says VBL Therapeutics will receive up-front payment of $15 million, development and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales from the co

