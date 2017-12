Dec 5 (Reuters) - NANOREPRO AG:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE UP 10 PERCENT TO EUR 1.16 MILLION (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 1.04 MILLION)

* 9MTH ‍LOSS BEFORE TAXES OF ABOUT 613,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 652,000 EUROS YEAR AGO