Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nanosonics Ltd:

* HY SALE OF GOODS AND SERVICES $30.0 MILLION VERSUS $36.1 MILLION

* HY ‍PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX $2.2 MILLION VERSUS $22.0 MILLION​

* ‍FY18 OPERATING EXPENSES EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $48 MILLION​