BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Inc says co entered into collaboration agreement with Lam Research Corporation- SEC Filing

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nanostring Technologies Inc

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - on August 4, 2017, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. entered into collaboration agreement with lam research corporation

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - agreement relates to development and commercialization of company's hyb & seq sequencing platform and related assays

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will lead development of hyb & seq product using funding provided by lam and with engineering support from lam

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will also retain exclusive rights to obtain regulatory approval, manufacture and commercialize hyb & seq product.

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - pursuant to terms of collaboration agreement, lam will provide company with up to $50.0 million in funding

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - term of collaboration agreement is 15 years