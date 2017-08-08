FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Inc says co entered into collaboration agreement with Lam Research Corporation- SEC Filing
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Inc says co entered into collaboration agreement with Lam Research Corporation- SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nanostring Technologies Inc

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - on August 4, 2017, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. entered into collaboration agreement with lam research corporation

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - agreement relates to development and commercialization of company’s hyb & seq sequencing platform and related assays

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will lead development of hyb & seq product using funding provided by lam and with engineering support from lam

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - company will also retain exclusive rights to obtain regulatory approval, manufacture and commercialize hyb & seq product.

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - pursuant to terms of collaboration agreement, lam will provide company with up to $50.0 million in funding

* Nanostring Technologies Inc - term of collaboration agreement is 15 years Source text: (bit.ly/2vBbMcc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.