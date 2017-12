Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nanotech Security Corp:

* NANOTECH ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE INCREASED 154% TO C$7.3 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* QTRLY NET LOSS C$0.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.01, REVENUE VIEW C$3.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S