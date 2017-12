Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nanovibronix Inc:

* NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES IMS ULTRASOUND (UK) LTD AS ITS EXCLUSIVE UK DISTRIBUTOR FOR UROSHIELD(TM) FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL INTERIM TRIAL RESULTS

* NANOVIBRONIX INC - IMS ULTRASOUND AGREES TO FUND ADDITIONAL CLINICAL STUDY WITH UK‘S NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: