March 5 (Reuters) - Nanoxplore Inc:

* NANOXPLORE INC ANNOUNCES BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ENTERED INTO DEAL WITH UNDERWRITERS FOR BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF UNITS AT $1.65 PER UNIT FOR ABOUT $8 MILLION

* ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR ACQUISITIONS, FUNDING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF 10,000 TONNE PER YEAR GRAPHENE PRODUCTION PLANT​