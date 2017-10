Oct 3 (Reuters) - Radnet Inc:

* Nantcapital completes equity investment in Radnet with purchase of 1.1 million shares of Radnet, Inc Common stock

* Radnet - ‍entities affiliated with Nantworks founder, Patrick Soon-Shiong, bought 1.1 million common shares of co in private sale with HFB heirs’ family trust​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: