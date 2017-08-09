FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-NantHealth - co entered asset purchase agreement with Allscripts Healthcare
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-NantHealth - co entered asset purchase agreement with Allscripts Healthcare

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* NantHealth Inc - ‍on August 3, co entered asset purchase agreement with Allscripts Healthcare - SEC filing​

* NantHealth - ‍pursuant to deal, co to sell all of assets of co's provider/patient engagement solutions business, co's FusionFx solution​

* NantHealth Inc - pursuant to deal, co to also sell ‍components of its NantOS software connectivity solutions​

* NantHealth Inc - ‍Allscripts will convey to company 15 million shares of company common stock as consideration for acquired business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.