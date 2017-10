Oct 5 (Reuters) - NAPATECH A/S:

* ‍ANNOUNCES SALES IN Q3 2017 OF 7.0 MUSD COMPARED TO 7.5 MUSD IN Q3 2016, REPRESENTING A DECLINE OF 7%​

* ‍REITERATES 2017 GUIDANCE.​