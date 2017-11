Nov 7 (Reuters) - NAPATECH A/S:

* ‍REPORTED REVENUES OF DKK 44.1 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017 (DKK 49.6 MILLION IN Q3 2016)​

* ‍Q3 EBITDA OF DKK 2.1 MILLION (6.1)​

* ‍COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 10 TO 20% FOR GROUP IN 2017​