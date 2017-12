Dec 4 (Reuters) - Napec Inc:

* NAPEC INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION BY OAKTREE

* NAPEC INC - DEAL FOR $1.95 IN CASH PER SHARE

* NAPEC INC - DEAL FOR ‍TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $320 MILLION, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF INDEBTEDNESS​

* NAPEC INC- TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY NAPEC‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NAPEC INC - ‍ENTERED INTO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED, OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF CO​

* NAPEC INC - ‍ALL DOLLAR AMOUNTS ARE IN CANADIAN DOLLARS​