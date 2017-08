BRIEF-Napoli signs Mario Rui from AS Roma for loan fee of EUR 3.75 mln

July 13 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SOCIETA SPORTIVA CALCIO NAPOLI SIGNS SILVA DUARTE MARIO RUI FROM AS ROMA ON LOAN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018

* LOAN TRANSFER FEE FOR SILVA DUARTE MARIO RUI AMOUNTS TO EUR 3.75 MILLION

* AGREEMENT FOR SILVA DUARTE MARIO RUI ENVISAGES THAT NAPOLI MUST MAKE MOVE PERMANENT FOR EUR 5.5 MILLION IF SOME SPORTING CONDITIONS ARE MET

* AGREEMENT FOR SILVA DUARTE MARIO RUI ALSO PROVIDES FOR BONUS OF UP TO EUR 1 MILLION IF CERTAIN SPORTING TARGETS ARE MET Source text: reut.rs/2sUhwZV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)