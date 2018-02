BRIEF-Nasdaq Announces Delisting Of Certain Securities

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* DELISTING OF SECURITIES OF BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. WARRANT, NEXTDECADE CORPORATION WARRANT, RAND LOGISTICS, INC., CENVEO, INC., DEXTERA SURGICAL INC., AND MEDOVEX CORP. FROM THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET

* NASDAQ INC - WILL ALSO DELIST COMMON STOCK OF RAND LOGISTICS INC

* NASDAQ INC - WILL ALSO DELIST COMMON STOCK OF CENVEO INC

* NASDAQ INC - WILL DELIST COMMON STOCK OF DEXTERA SURGICAL INC.; WILL DELIST COMMON STOCK AND WARRANT CLASS A OF MEDOVEX CORP