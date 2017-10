BRIEF-Naspers ‍increases stake in Delivery Hero ​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - NASPERS LTD​

* ‍NASPERS LTD INCREASED STAKE IN DELIVERY HERO

* ‍ANNOUNCED DEAL TO OBTAIN 22.4 MILLION SHARES IN DELIVERY HERO FROM ROCKET INTERNET FOR EUR 660 MLN ($775 MLN) AT A PRICE OF EUR 29.50 PER SHARE​

* ADDITIONAL 13 PCT STAKE INCREASES NASPERS‘S SHAREHOLDING TO 23.6 PCT AND POSITIONS GROUP AS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN DELIVERY HERO​

* INCREASED STAKE IN DELIVERY HERO ADDS TO GROUP‘S INVESTMENTS IN IFOOD IN LATAM AND SWIGGY IN INDIA​

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXISTING RESOURCES, AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018​