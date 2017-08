June 22 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* Possible USD bond offering

* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow​

* Proceeds from offering, if completed, are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and to repay Mih B.V.'s existing notes maturing in July 2017