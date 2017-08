June 30 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* Naspers's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, MIH B.V., on 29 June 2017, successfully priced $1 bln 4.85 pct notes due 2027

* Bonds to be guaranteed by Naspers; net proceeds to be used for acquisitions, and to repay MIH B.V.'s existing notes maturing in July 2017