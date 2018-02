Feb 14 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd:

* NATCO PHARMA CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON US FDA INSPECTION AT CO‘S MEKAGUDA FACILITY IN TELANGANA

* CO'S MANUFACTURING FACILITIES UNDERGO AUDITS FROM REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON A REGULAR BASIS; INSPECTION IS NOT A MATERIAL EVENT‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2EozLQZ Further company coverage: