BRIEF-Nathan's Famous reports Q1 earnings per share $0.69

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nathan’s Famous Inc

* Reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 revenue $30.92 million versus $29.42 million

* Nathan’s famous inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.67 excluding items

* Sales from company-operated restaurants were $4.4 million during thirteen weeks ended june 25, 2017 compared to $4.8 million

* Nathan's famous - qtrly sales from co-operated restaurants were impacted by unfavorable weather in june, especially at two locations in coney island