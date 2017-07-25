FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on suspension of trading

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - National Agricultural Holdings Ltd

* As at date of this announcement, forensic review is still in progress

* Independent forensic accountant has requested company to provide certain information required for bank visits

* Trading in shares of company on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited will continue to be suspended until further notice

* Progress of publication of annual results will be affected by findings and results of forensic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.