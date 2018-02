BRIEF-National Australia Bank Responds To APRA Paper On Capital Framework

Feb 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd:

* NAB RESPONDS TO APRA PAPER ON CAPITAL FRAMEWORK-NAB.AX

* NAB CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO MEET APRA‘S 10.5 PCT TARGET IN AN ORDERLY MANNER BY JANUARY 2020

* ‍CONSULTATION ON DRAFT PRUDENTIAL STANDARDS FOR CREDIT AND OPERATIONAL RISK IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW IN LATE 2018​

* AS AT DEC. 31 2017, NAB‘S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 5.4 PERCENT

* APRA PROPOSED MINIMUM LEVERAGE RATIO REQUIREMENT OF 4% FOR INTERNAL RATINGS BASED ADIS​