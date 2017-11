Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd

* FY ‍net interest margin down 3 basis points or up 1 bp excluding markets & treasury​

* “Cost savings of greater than $1 billion are targeted by the end of FY20 as we further simplify our business”‍​

* “Estimated $1.5 billion increase in investment by the end of FY20‍​”

* Board expects to maintain FY18 dividends at the FY17 level‍​