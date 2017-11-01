FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Australia Bank sees net reduction in staff currently targeted at about 4,000 by FY20
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-National Australia Bank sees net reduction in staff currently targeted at about 4,000 by FY20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd

* “Expects to create up to 2,000 new jobs by FY20”

* Sees net reduction in staff currently targeted at about 4,000 by end of FY20

* FY18 expenses are expected to grow 5-8%, with expenses then targeted to remain broadly flat over FY19-20‍​

* Sees 1H18 restructuring provision of $0.5-0.8 billion

* “Believe labour market in Australia will strengthen enough to allow RBA to remove some of the emergency stimulus currently in place”‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
