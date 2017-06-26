FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-National Bank Holdings announces acquisition of Peoples Inc
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-National Bank Holdings announces acquisition of Peoples Inc

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - National Bank Holdings Corp

* National bank holdings corporation announces the acquisition of peoples, inc.

* National bank holdings corp- expect transaction will be "strongly accretive and will accelerate nbh's trajectory toward our financial targets"

* National bank holdings corp - transaction adds approximately $865 million of assets, $483 million of loans held for investment and $719 million of deposits

* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to result in high-teens accretion to earnings per share in first full year of operations

* National bank holdings says as per terms, peoples shareholders will get about $36.3 million of cash and about 3.4 million shares of nbh common stock

* National bank holdings corp - - peoples will divest or wind down its national mortgage business, operated out of its kansas-based peoples bank by the end of 2017

* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to have a less than 5% dilution to tangible book value with an earn back period of less than 3 years

* National bank holdings corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

