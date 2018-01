BRIEF-National Bank Of Oman FY Profit Falls

Jan 15 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 44 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 55.8 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME AND INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCING 92.9 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 101.6 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS AND UNRESTRICTED INVESTMENT ACCOUNTS STAND AT 2.46 BILLION RIALS VERSUS 2.40 BILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-DEC 2017, LOANS, ADVANCES AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES FOR CUSTOMERS (NET) STAND AT 2.65 BILLION RIALS VERSUS 2.67 BILLION RIALS YEAR AGO Source: (bit.ly/2D2JHe7)