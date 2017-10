Oct 18 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL QAIWAIN:

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT 285.9 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 261.8‍​ MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH INTEREST INCOME AND INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCING PRODUCTS INCREASED 5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2zxxnRU) Further company coverage: