June 30 (Reuters) - National Electronics Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue HK$1.01 billion versus HK$1.15 billion

* FY profit HK$145.2 million versus HK$244.7 million

* Proposed final dividend of 3.0 HK cents per share and special cash dividend of 1.0 HK cent per share for year ended March 31, 2017