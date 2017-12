Dec 5 (Reuters) - National Energy Services Reunited Corp :

* NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED SAYS APPOINTED THOMAS WOOD AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER -SEC FILING

* NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP - ON NOV 30, BOARD OF CO ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF CHRISTINE J. MORRIS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2km9jy3) Further company coverage: