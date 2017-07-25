FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
BRIEF-National Fertilizers says India govt to sell shares via OFS
July 25, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-National Fertilizers says India govt to sell shares via OFS

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - National Fertilizers Ltd

* OFS of up to 73.6 million equity shares of company by India government; floor price for offer shall be INR 72.80 per equity share‍​ Source text: [President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India has submitted to the Exchange, an announcement with respect to offer for sale through Stock Exchange Mechanism for sale upto 7,35,86,760 equity shares of the Company (National Fertilizers Limited) by President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India. Date and time of the opening of the offer for Non-Retail Investors: July 26, 2017 at 9:15 a.m Date and time of the closing of the offer for Non-Retail Investors: July 26, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.; Date and time of the opening of the offer for Retail Investors: July 27, 2017 at 9:15 a.m Date and time of the closing of the offer for Retail Investors: July 27, 2017 at 3:30 p.m Floor Price for the offer shall be INR 72.80 per equity share.] Further company coverage:

