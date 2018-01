Jan 22 (Reuters) - NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAOG:

* BOARD RECOMMENDS THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DECLARED UNTIL MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING CO IS COMPLETED

* SAYS MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING CO IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE DURING Q1, 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2DXKiim) Further company coverage: