Nov 21 (Reuters) - National Investments Fund Ltd:

* ‍Proposes to raise about HK$42.04 million, before expenses, by issuing 1.20 billion rights shares​

* ‍Estimated net proceeds from rights issue will be about HK$40.28 million​

* Issue at ‍subscription price of HK$0.035 per rights share on basis of one rights share for every two shares held​