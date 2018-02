Feb 13 (Reuters) - NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC:

* ‍HY TURNOVER FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASED TO £10.5 MILLION (“M”) (2016: £9.4M)​

* HY ‍PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES, BEFORE TAXATION, OF £957,000 (2016: £442,000)​

* ‍GENERAL OUTLOOK FOR UK DAIRY IS ONE OF SOFTENING MILK PRICES DURING 2018 CAUSED BY INCREASING MILK SUPPLY​