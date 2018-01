BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco Expects Q4 Results To Be In-Line With Guidance, Excluding Charges

Jan 19 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc:

* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN REPORTING SEGMENTS; EXPECTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS TO BE IN-LINE WITH GUIDANCE, EXCLUDING CHARGES

* - ‍COMBINED ITS RIG SYSTEMS AND RIG AFTERMARKET REPORTING SEGMENTS INTO A SINGLE SEGMENT CALLED RIG TECHNOLOGIES DURING Q4

* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO - ANTICIPATES IT WILL RECOGNIZE BETWEEN $120 AND $140 MILLION IN PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES DURING Q4

* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO - FOR Q4 ANTICIPATES RIG TECHNOLOGIES WILL EXCEED PRIOR GUIDANCE, WELLBORE TECHNOLOGIES WILL BE IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO - FOR Q4 ANTICIPATES COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS WILL FALL SHORT OF GUIDANCE​

* NATIONAL OILWELL - SHORTFALL IN COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS IN Q4 DUE TO ENGINEERING CHALLENGES, DELIVERY DELAYS FOR A NEW PRODUCT

* NATIONAL OILWELL - SHORTFALL IN COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS IN Q4 ALSO DUE TO SOFTER THAN EXPECTED ORDERS IN PROCESS & FLOW TECHNOLOGIES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04, REVENUE VIEW $1.94 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S