21 hours ago
BRIEF-National Payments Corp of India MD & CEO A. P. Hota retires
#Domestic News
August 14, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-National Payments Corp of India MD & CEO A. P. Hota retires

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Payments Corporation of India :

* A. P. Hota retires from MD & CEO position

* Says chief operating officer, Dilip Asbe will be CEO-in-charge till a new incumbent assumes charge Source text - National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that Mr. A. P. Hota's term has ended as MD & CEO on August 10, 2017. He was the first MD & CEO since August 23, 2010. In the 55th Board meeting held on August 11, 2017, it was resolved that Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Dilip Asbe will be the CEO-in-Charge till a new incumbent assumes charge.

