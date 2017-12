BRIEF-National Research Corp Announces Revised Class B Common Stock Recapitalization Plan

Dec 13 (Reuters) - National Research Corp:

* NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REVISED CLASS B COMMON STOCK RECAPITALIZATION PLAN

* NATIONAL RESEARCH - ALL CLASS B SHARES TO BE EXCHANGED FOR 1 SHARE OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK PLUS $19.59 IN CASH, FOR TOTAL VALUE OF $53.44/CLASS B SHARE

* NATIONAL RESEARCH - CASH PORTION OF NEW RECAPITALIZATION PLAN WILL BE FUNDED BY ABOUT $32 MILLION OF CASH ON HAND AND $40 MILLION SENIOR DEBT

* NATIONAL RESEARCH SAYS RECEIVED COMMITMENT FROM FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA CONSISTING OF UP TO $70 MILLION OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES TO FUND TRANSACTION

* NATIONAL RESEARCH SAYS AFTER NEW RECAPITALIZATION PLAN, CLASS A COMMON STOCK WILL BECOME SOLE NASDAQ TRADED SECURITY OF COMPANY

* NATIONAL RESEARCH - BOARD CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES MAINTAINING TOTAL AMOUNT OF CASH DIVIDENDS PAID BY CO FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF NEW RECAPITALIZATION

* NATIONAL RESEARCH - NEW RECAPITALIZATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN ABOUT 24% DECREASE IN TOTAL VOTING POWER OF CEO MICHAEL HAYS

* NATIONAL RESEARCH - TOTAL VOTING POWER OF ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF CO WILL INCREASE TO ABOUT 70% AS A RESULT OF NEW RECAPITALIZATION PLAN