BRIEF-National Research Corp says co adopts class B reverse stock split

Sept 18 (Reuters) - National Research Corp
* National Research Corp - co adopts class B reverse stock split to eliminate public trading of class B common stock
* National Research Corp - class A common stock to be sole publicly traded security of company
* National Research -each holder of class B common stock,other than CEO Michael Hays,will receive cash payment of $53.44 for each share of class B stock
* National Research Corp - transaction will be funded by approximately $31 million of cash on hand and a $70 million term loan
* National Research Corp - has received a commitment letter from first national bank of Omaha to fund a new $100 million credit facility
* National Research Corp - transaction will not impact outstanding number of class A shares
* National Research Corp - it is currently anticipated that board of directors will maintain company’s cash dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: