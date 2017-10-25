FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-National Retail Properties announces expanded $900 mln unsecured credit facility
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-National Retail Properties announces expanded $900 mln unsecured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc:

* National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces expanded $900 million unsecured credit facility

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amendment increases available borrowing capacity under credit facility from $650 million to $900 million​

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amended facility also includes an accordion feature to increase facility size to up to $1.6 billion​

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amended facility also includes an accordion feature to increase facility size to up to $1.6 billion​

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amended facility matures January 2022, with options to extend maturity to January 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.