FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-National Security Group estimate gross losses from Hurricane Irma to be $2.5 mln to $3 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 10:21 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-National Security Group estimate gross losses from Hurricane Irma to be $2.5 mln to $3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc:

* Says estimate ultimate gross losses from Hurricane Irma to be in range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million

* Says net of tax expect losses from hurricane to reduce quarter, year-to-date earnings in range of $0.66 per share to $0.79 per share

* Says ‍expect no adverse impact on insurance operations​ due to hurricanes

* Says hurricanes will have a material impact on 2017 earnings​

* Says based on estimates, do not expect losses from Hurricane Irma to exceed level of retention under catastrophe reinsurance program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.