BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust Says Tranche D Term Loan Facility Matures Jan 29

Feb 2 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust:

* NATIONAL STORAGE - ON JAN 29 UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MAY 6, 2016, NSA OP LP ENTERED THIRD INCREASE AGREEMENT & AMENDMENT

* NATIONAL STORAGE - THIRD INCREASE AGREEMENT & AMENDMENT IS TO PROVIDE A NEW TRANCHE D TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $125.0 MILLION

* NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST SAYS TRANCHE D TERM LOAN FACILITY INCREASES TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.02 BILLION - SEC FILING

* NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST SAYS TRANCHE D TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES JAN 29, 2023